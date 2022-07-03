Sharjah: The International Government Communication Centre (IGCC), an initiative of Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), has announced that it will continue to receive applications for the ninth edition of the Sharjah Government Communication Award (SGCA) until July 22, 2022.

The 16 categories of the region’s leading award in government communication span diverse geographies and themes. These aim to foster best professional practices in the field - locally, regionally, and internationally - by recognising outstanding achievements by individuals and organisations and providing a vibrant global platform for knowledge exchange in the field of government communication.

Nominations are being accepted as follows – one category is dedicated to Sharjah, three for the UAE, six for the Arab world, while six categories will accept entries from around the world.

Application requirements

Applications for the SGCA awards must be submitted online through www.igcc.ae and should include a video - not exceeding five minutes that introduces the initiative, and a word document with the name and logo of the entity, name and a brief of the initiative, date of submission, table of contents, and a foreword. The document should also include details of strategies, goals, and results, in line with the submission criteria for each award category and must not exceed 1,000 words.

Two new award categories

In its 2022 edition, SGCA has expanded its scope with the addition of two new award categories. The Best University Student Initiative, held in partnership with the United Arab Emirates University, will see IGCF 2022 present a two-day challenge for university students to develop initiatives and programmes that upskill graduates in government communication technologies and skillsets of the future to enable them to compete in the job market.

The second award category titled “The Best Government Communication Initiative that Empowers Women(Global)”, targets government, semi-government and private entities that employ government communication tools, methods, and objectives to understand and support the vital and often unpaid roles undertaken by women in the business and enterprise environment.

It seeks to highlight women’s economic rights and enhance their social and political opportunities through programmes and initiatives that aim to activate their leadership and societal role.

Other categories

Categories that are accepting nominations via direct submission are: Best Public Communication by a Government Agency – Emirate of Sharjah, Government Communication Model Employee – United Arab Emirates; Best Crisis Response – United Arab Emirates; Best Government Communication Systems – Arab World; and Best Government Communication in Digital Media – Arab World; Best Environmental Policies and Practices – Arab World; and Best Applied Scientific Research in Government Communication – Global.

The categories under which nominations are selected by SGCA partners include: Best Youth-targeted Government Communication – Arab World, in partnership with the Arab Youth Centre; The Programme with the Greatest Influence on Social Responsibility – Global, in partnership with CARMA Media Analysis & Intelligence.; Best Economic Organisation Supporting Emerging Projects – Global, in partnership with the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Best Photo in Government Communication – Global, in collaboration with Xposure International Photography Festival; and Best Innovations in Government Communication – Global, in partnership with 01Gov.