Sharjah/Ras Al Khaimah: Efforts to combat begging have been stepped up in Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah (RAK) during Ramadan, with the police urging the public to report beggars to stop the menace.

Most beggars exploit people’s religious and charitable sentiments to make easy money, police warned, saying that a public complaint would be followed up by a police patrol that would be despatched to the location from where any incident of begging is reported.

Police said incidents of begging are not only a public nuisance, but also distort the country’s image, as those involved carry out illegal activities.

Police in the two emirates have launched an anti-begging campaign in multiple languages — Arabic, English and Urdu — to raise public awareness.

Risks posed by begging

As part of its initiatives to reduce and combat begging, the Sharjah Police General Command has launched its awareness campaign under the slogan ‘Begging is a crime ... and giving is a responsibility’, with the aim of educating members of the public about the risks that begging poses to society.

Brigadier Ahmed Haji Al Serkal, Director General of Police Operations at the Sharjah Police General Command, said the campaign is in line with the initiatives of the Ministry of Interior to clamp down on begging.

Brigadier Al Serkal explained that the campaign will continue after Eid Al-Fitr, and all the teams concerned with combating begging have been directed to control this illegal practise and take the necessary legal measures against them. He said awareness messages will be disseminated through social media accounts of Sharjah Police on a regular basis.

Brigadier Al Serkal said donations by the public should necessarily be made through approved charity associations and officially-approved agencies.

Sharjah Police have called on members of the public to actively contribute towards eliminating begging and report any beggar by calling the 901 number, or the hotline number 80040 of the Criminal Investigation Department, or through the ‘Guard’ service available on Sharjah Police’s smart application or on www.shjpolice.gov.ae

Ras Al Khaimah Police on alert

Meanwhile, RAK Police will be deploying 72 police patrols throughout the emirate, to monitor roads, markets, mosques, residential neighbourhoods and other vital areas to control unlawful activities, reckless driving, traffic violations and begging.

Major General Ali bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, has directed intense traffic and security patrols on all internal and external roads of the emirate, prayer areas and markets, to combat illegal activities.