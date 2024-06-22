Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have launched new campaign against online fraud.

The initiative, spearheaded by the Media and Public Relations Department in collaboration with the Criminal Investigation Department, aims to educate residents about safeguarding their personal data and financial information.

The campaign highlights the increasing threat of electronic fraudsters who target individuals for illegal financial gain. By providing residents with practical tips, the police hope to empower them to make informed choices online.

Key messages of the “Electronic Fraud” campaign

Importance of Data Security

Residents are urged to be cautious with their personal information and avoid sharing sensitive details over the phone or on unverified websites.

Verifying Website Legitimacy

The campaign emphasises the importance of checking website authenticity before making online purchases or entering personal data.

Legal Consequences of e-fraud

The campaign reminds the public that electronic fraud is a serious crime punishable by imprisonment for at least one year and hefty fines ranging from Dh250,000 to Dh1 million.