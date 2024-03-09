Speeding car
Police said the case marked the highest speeding violation of 2023. Photo used for illustrative purpose only. Image Credit: Pexels

Sharjah: A traffic radar in Sharjah caught a motorist speeding at 282km/hr, which was the highest speed violation in 2023, police told Gulf News.

Captain Saud Al Shaiba, Director of Traffic Awareness and Traffic Media Branch, said the motorist was speeding on Emirates Road at night. Police summoned the reckless driver and impounded his vehicle.

Capt Al Shaiba added that despite police warnings about the dangers of speeding, some drivers endanger lives.

Speeding penalties
-Violation of Article 1 - Driving in a manner that endangers lives can result in a fine of Dh2,000, 23 traffic points and 60 days of vehicle impoundment.
-Violation of Article 34 - Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 80km/h can attract a fine of Dh3,000, 23 traffic points and 60 days of vehicle impoundment.

Police said studies have shown the impact of a collision when driving at 220km/hr is equivalent to a fall from the 60th floor.

Capt Al Shaiba said police have doubled their efforts to reduce accidents by launching a safety campaign.