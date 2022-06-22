Sharjah: The Criminal and Investigation Department of the General Command of Sharjah Police, in cooperation with the Centre for the Protection of Child Rights, managed to find the mother of a two-month-old child who abandoned him at a charitable association in the emirate of Sharjah.
She was arrested within five hours of receiving the report after her identity was traced.
The Central Operations Room in the General Command of Sharjah Police received a report from a charitable association in the emirate, stating they found an abandoned baby boy at their premises. Security camera footage showed a woman ignoring a guard to enter the association and leaving behind the child.
Teams of officials moved to the site to find out the circumstances of the incident, while the child was transferred by National Ambulance to a specialised hospital to conduct the necessary medical examinations to check the child’s health condition, which turned out to be stable.
The efforts of the investigations and police stations in the jurisdiction resulted in the quick identification of the offender in less than five hours. The woman is of an Arab nationality.
Colonel Omar Bu Al Zoud, Director of the Department of Criminal Investigations, said the teams began searching for the woman to reach her as quickly as possible. They arrested her and “handed her over to the hands of justice”.
Illegal relationship
He added that these efforts culminated in the determination of her identity and her residence and, “after a tight ambush”, she was arrested. She said she had conceived from an illegal relationship and decided to get rid of the baby.
A report of the incident was registered and legal proceedings were taken.
The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, Major General Saif Al Ziri Al Shamsi, praised the efficiency of the criminal investigation officers and their keenness to maintain security and safety in the emirate. He said their high sense of alertness and expertise contributed to uncovering the mystery of the crime and the speedy arrest of the offender.
The police chief said the woman’s behaviour is “far from the conscience of humanity and mercy”.