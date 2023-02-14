Sharjah: A 36-year-old Asian man was stabbed to death shortly after midnight on Sunday in Sharjah. The deceased was identified as H.A.
Sharjah Police arrested an Asian man in connection with the incident. Police confirmed to Gulf News there was a dispute between the killer and the victim.
The killer was arrested in record time. The case has referred to public prosecution for further action.
What happened?
The incident happened at 12:30am at Bu Tina area in Sharjah. The deceased was working as a supervisor at a hypermarket. An argument between the two turned violent, leading to death of one and injury of two others who were standing close.
Police Patrols and an ambulance rushed to the site after Sharjah Police operations room received a call reporting the incident.
The victim was taken to hospital where he succumb to his injuries while the two injured men - an Egyptian man who was stabbed in his thigh and a Pakistani man who had a head injury, were taken to Al Kuwaiti Hospital for treatment.