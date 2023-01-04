Sharjah: A human foetus believed to be around four months old was found in sewerage by workers on the last day of 2022, Sharjah Police said on Tuesday.
The find was made by workers in Al Majaz area at around 8.30am on December 31, 2022, police said.
Officials suspect the foetus was aborted illegally.
Witnesses reported the incident to the police operations room and officers were sent to the scene. The foetus was taken to Al Qasimi Hospital for an autopsy.
Police are investigating the case and gathering intelligence to hunt for a possible abortionist in the area. They are also searching for leads to help trace the would-be mother who may have had the abortion.