Abu Dhabi: The Criminal Court of Abu Dhabi has sentenced a Pakistani expatriate to death for possessing narcotic and psychotropic substances with the intention of promoting them. The court has also ordered the confiscation and destruction of the seized products, as well as the confiscation of the car and telephone used in the crime.
The Anti-Narcotics Section in Abu Dhabi received information about the accused being involved in the promotion of narcotic and psychotropic substances. He was in touch with a drug trafficker abroad and used to deliver large consignments of drugs to him through other people residing in the UAE. The contraband items were concealed in different locations before their photos and contact details were sent to the dealer who, in turn, passed on the information to others through WhatsApp, who would then collect the consignments, divide them into smaller packages and redistribute the details of the items to potential buyers.
Following investigations, Abu Dhabi Police notified Abu Dhabi Public Prosecution to obtain an arrest warrant against the suspect and to search his home and vehicle.
A police team was sent to the accused person’s home, a search was conducted and he was arrested. A suspicious crystallised substance was recovered from the suspect, which, after examination, turned out to be a prohibited psychotropic substance. A phone that the suspect was using to promote drugs on social media was also confiscated.