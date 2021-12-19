Sharjah: The Sharjah Police have seized 104 motorcycles and 505 vehicles that had been modified or had illegal speed boosters.
Lieutenant-Colonel Omar Bughanim, Deputy Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said the seizures
were made by specialised patrols in residential neighborhoods and on the highways.
He said the bikes and other noisy vehicles that caused inconvenience to the residents were not only seized, but penalties imposed on the drivers for violating traffic laws.
The official said the aim of the police is to wnsure that the roads are safe and check the nuisance that noisy vehicles can cause to residents.
“Modifications of vehicles cause a great disturbance to residents and also pose a safety hazard to motorists who drive recklessly and put lives at risk,” he added.