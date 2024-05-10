With an inky black nose, white face and large black droopy ears, Bayley, a female mini sheepadoodle has suddenly found internet stardom. Netizens pointed out that she has an uncanny resemblance to the iconic cartoon character Snoopy, from the Peanuts comic series.

Even though the similarities are undeniable, the two dogs are of completely different breeds. While Bayley is a mini sheepadoodle, which is a cross between an Old English sheepdog with a miniature poodle, Snoopy is a beagle.

Bayley was first seen on a post by Instagram account – Doodle Dogs Club, in April 2023. The post, a collage showing Bayley and the cartoon dog, Snoopy, currently has over 1.7 million likes.

The caption of the post read: “Meet Bayley, the spitting image of Snoopy! With those big ears and that button nose, Bayley is the perfect real-life version of our favourite cartoon dog.”

Her followers soon shot up from 1,000 in January 2023, to over 420,000 on Instagram, making the three-year-old dog a social media star.

She recently celebrated her birthday on May 4, posting an adorable series of pictures with her cake.

Bayley keeps her followers entertained by actively taking part in Instagram trends and even has a couple of ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) videos. ASMR sensations are when some people report pleasant feelings of relaxation, calm, sleepiness or well-being in response to specific triggering audio or visual stimuli.

Mini sheepadoodles are known for their gentle and affectionate nature, making them great companions for children and other pets, according to PetMD.

The mini sheepadoodle now gets several Snoopy toys, gifted by friends and family, including toys from the Snoopy and The Peanuts Gang. In one post, Bayley is even seen dressed as Joe Cool the big dog on campus, a character played by Snoopy in the comics, to celebrate ‘National Lookalike Day’.

Peanuts, which started in 1950, as a comic strip in seven US newspapers became extremely popular around the world. The comic is now run in thousands of publications worldwide, with characters appearing in books, movies, television shows, and fashion as well.