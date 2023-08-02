Dubai: A 17-year-old and another person have been referred to court for theft and arson of a delivery motorcycle, Dubai Public Prosecution said today.
The teen was referred to Juvenile Court, while the second person was referred to misdemeanor court, the prosection posted on its social media channels.
They were charged with two misdemeanors of theft and arson, as they had stolen the bike when the rider parked it near a restaurant. The juvenile accused rode it to another area. When the duo got off, the juvenile accused pulled out the bike’s petrol tube and burned it.
The court ordered the juvenile accused to be placed under judicial probation.