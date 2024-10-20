Sharjah: Theft of parts of abandoned vehicles fell by 52 per cent in Sharjah, a senior police official has said.

Brigadier General Youssef Obaid Harmoul, director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Administration at the General Command of Sharjah Police, said the drop is due to a campaign to monitor abandoned vehicles, which started at the beginning this year.

The efforts led to a reduction is this type of crime by more than half, compared to the first half of last year.

The director said the campaign was held in cooperation with Sharjah City Municipality, aiming to mitigate the negative effects resulting from leaving vehicles unattended for long periods, which sometimes results in criminals stealing such vehicles or dismantling their parts.