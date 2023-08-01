Abu Dhabi: The UAE Federal Drug Prosecution has launched an investigation into a suspect of Asian nationality, believed to be responsible for the possession and intended distribution of over 48 tonnes of narcotics and psychotropic substances.
This followed an intense surveillance operation by the Anti-Narcotics Directorate at the Abu Dhabi Police, as part of ongoing efforts to disrupt criminal drug trafficking activities.
The suspect was detained during the process of establishing a storage facility for the illicit substances. According to authorities, the defendant had employed highly sophisticated tactics to smuggle the contraband into the country, subsequently attempting to conceal their identity.
Upon further examination, the substance haul, weighing an astonishing 48 tonnes and 693 kilograms, was confirmed to be narcotics and psychotropic substances, intended for distribution within the nation.
Such activities contravene the Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 on Combating Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances. In light of this, the Public Prosecution has reaffirmed the punishable nature of these actions under UAE law and encouraged the public to report any suspicious drug-related activities.