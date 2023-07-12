Dubai: Families of drug addicts must come forward to seek help and not shield them for fear of social stigma, a Dubai Police official said.

Col. Abdullah Al Khayat, director of Hemaya International Centre at Dubai Police, said there’s help for drug addicts. But to kick the destructive habit, their family’s close cooperation is key.

In an interview with Gulf News, he said: “Addiction is a worrying problem and all community members need to cooperate in the battle against drugs. Some families don’t seek help from authorities to deal with addiction problems as they are afraid it will damage their reputation.”

Voluntary

“Families should benefit from Article 89 of the Anti-Narcotics Law, which exempts drug addicts from legal punishment if they or their families voluntarily seek help from the police,” Col Al Khayat explained.

Col Al Khayat highlighted cases of overcoming drug addiction that the Hemaya International Centre has seen following completion of treatment and recovery procedure.

He revealed how Dubai Police recently rescued a mother from drug addiction. The mum's drug abuse was discovered by her 14-year-old son. The incident came to light when her teenage son saw tools used in substance abuse inside his mother’s bathroom.

The father said that his son wore headphones while he was playing and he heard the mother talking to her group, during which he also learnt about drugs being arranged for drop off.

The boy went accidently and entered his mother’s toilet — and saw strange things. The boy was shocked. With his mobile phone, the son took pictures of what he spotted and spoke to his father.

The father found himself in distress — how to deal now with two cases — the son was shocked to discover the issue of his mother; and his wife, who fell into drug addiction. Photo for illustrative purposes only.

The father found himself in distress — how to deal now with two cases — the son was shocked to discover the issue of his mother; and his wife, who fell into drug addiction.

Hemaya assistance

The husband decided to help his wife and took the initiative to contact the Hemaya International Centre in the General Directorate of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police, under the provisions of Article 89 of the UAE Law on Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances.

The family is well off and does not have any problems, which led the mother to fall into the drugstrap.

The husband was initially hesitant to confront her and did not know what to do. The police officer advised him to take her to a comfortable place and informed her about the issue. He did not let the boy enter the scene and never told her that their son knew about her problem.

Denial

First, the wife denied it. He then showed her the pictures and told her he saw drug tools in the bathroom - he did not tell her that it was her son who saw these things and took pictures.

She admitted that one of her relatives had dragged her into drugs. The mother had to finish her studies - a relativestold her that she will help her with some stimulant to keep stay up late and work.

At first, it looked like the pills, then she progressed into injections. For the rehab programme, her husband took a leave from his work. Meanwhile, he had called his sister who is very supportive, to stay with his children during the treatment period.

A number of out-of-state sanitariums were nominated at that time. Continuous support was provided - even while traveling, he was communicating with the Hemaya centre.

Col. Al Khayat said when they came back to UAE, he had blocked mobile numbers of the group around his wife. He stayed very close to his wife and protected her.

The other challenge

While the boy knew, he did not tell his mother. The husband said: “I don’t want her to know that her son discovered the matter. He said that he started another stage with his son.

Col. Al Khayat said: “We provided him with consultations from the center for a long time, even after his return from treatment.”

Before his travel for treatment, Col Al Khayat told him: “You must make your son understand that his mother was deceived and it was not intended - the boy must have a good idea of his mother. The boy said the mother’s image changed. He was already afraid for his sisters from her.”

The mother is in her 20s - she was married at an early age and started a family early. The husband kept his devotion, surprising his wife with presents and his own presence to help her overcome the problem.

Husband’s devotion

Col. Al Khayat said abandoning a drug user is a grave mistake.

He commended the husband’s efforts in discovering his wife’s addiction and seeking help from the centre, instead of resorting to divorce or reprimanding her and her family, which would have destroyed her and ruined any chances of her returning to normal life.

The official said that support of the husband and his own sister were extremely helpful.

The mother finally overcame her problem and recovered. “Life is about cooperation. This family bond helped in the recovery process.”

The good thing about her condition was that she did not deal with drug dealers directly. She abused drugs for four or five months, but immediately felt the consequences after she was deceived by her relative.

Article 89 of the Anti-Narcotics Law Article 89 of the Anti-Narcotics Law spares addicts from legal punishment if they voluntarily give themselves up to the police.



The law also makes it binding on addicts to hand over all drugs they have in possession and receive treatment. Addicts face legal charges if they refuse to get treated.

Another incident

A person who abused drugs heavily for almost 31 years has recovered; now he’s working in the field of counseling, supporting and treating addiction patients for at least 15 years, said Col. Al Hayat.

“This is a real recovery story, his journey is his message.”

Col. Al Khayat said this man suddenly came to him and said he didn’t want anyone to know that he was recovering, When the police officer asked him why, “He said that his son came up to him and asked: ‘Dad, were you using drugs?’ His answer was, ‘Yeah’. The son said ‘it is normal that we take drugs today and tomorrow we recover’.”

While some programs in the media show the experiences of recovered patients, their identities should not be shown. said the official. "The identity of the recovering person should not be shown, because the person whose identity appears after his relapse destroys all history.” Col Al Khayat said: “That is why I am not with showing the identity of the recovering person.”

Communication

Communication among family members is key in addressing the drug menace. “Any issue you want to address, you must understand it's your family’s right to keep the honour. Your country has the right to raise its name.”

In one incident, Col. Al Khayat said a student came up to him and admitted had a problem.

“He had informed his parents that he was smoking and would never repeat it. His parents became upset and had stopped talking to him as a kind of punishment. Later, his mother had talked to him again but the father was still upset, It turned out both of his parents are psychiatrists. If you do not give the addicted patient a full opportunity, do not hold him accountable for anything; 70 per cent of the issue depends on him, and 30 per cent on you but the sharing of responsibilitieses is very critical in treatment process.”

Trust

Parents must constantly check things at home, including the sites their children visit - it is possible that an 8-year-oldboy has no control over the YouTube content he is watching?-

What should parents do? The parents must build trust between them and their children.



Also keeping a constant watch is key.



"There are dozens of variables around you, including social media and online movie channels that could demolish what took you years to build," said the officer.



“If your son gets addicted and you discover that reality, after making sure that this is indeed the case, ask the question, what led him to substance abuse? You must stand with your son during the treatment."

How girls or boys obtain drug

It has become an open world — this globalisation, which peopletalk about for years — has become a reality. There is no monopoly, there is no process control, so external risks have become as if you have them in your home. Whoever comes to promote drugs via WhatsApp while he is abroad is a fact.

There are organised gangs promoting drugs and targeting young people of both sexes. Drugs have become a weapon to attack any homeland or any country by destroying its youth.

During Coronavirus pandemic, some people turned to manufacturing some addictive substances at home, making certain mixtures that have a narcotic effect.

Challenges

The community is still very conservative. "Some families are still dealing with the situation so violently that they may use force to punish their children,” Col Al Khayat said. “We still need to improve the family environment - the lifestyle has become a fast one.

The family in which the father is busy at work, the mother is busy at work has made it very difficult to raise children. We are now facing a big challenge in the next stage, with the rapid pace of work and the increase in working hours.”

Col Al Khayat said: “I think we will face great difficulty within families, with the spread of stalkers and the increase in stalkers at home. They want to drag young people into drugs.

“The anti-narcotic controls are working - the Customs agencies are working on the entry of drugs - but there is more than one internal gate through which a person can get drugs - sometimes he makes drugs in his home.”

Hemaya International Centre

The centre carries out multiple educational programmes for the youth, aiming to raise awareness about the hazards of drug abuse.

Col Al Khayat said the centre provides free-of-charge social counselling service, within a framework of confidentiality and privacy, for families who need advice, guidance and direction, with regard to the abuse of narcotic substances and psychotropic substances and how to deal with and rescue an addicted patient.

He also explained the importance of the role of parents in raising awareness about drug abuse among children, especially since some of them may be forced into the situation, due to study, work or other pressures.

Also, they must be made aware that non-criminalisation of drugs in some countries does not take away from the dangers of drug abuse, as drugs affect the body and mind with serious implications.