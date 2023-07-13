Sharjah: Sharjah Police on Thursday announced to the public that a recent advertisement claiming to be from Sharjah Police about job vacancies is fake.
The ad which was circulating on social media had claimed that the positions are open to people from all nationalities.
Sharjah Police called on the public to always refer to its official communication channels - its website and official social media accounts - for any information.
They also warned the public against circulating fake messages on social media as it is a crime punishable by law.