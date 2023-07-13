Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has issued a public warning regarding fraudulent messages that falsely display its official logo, with their senders claiming that bank accounts will be frozen unless individuals provide them with their personal information.
It is important to be cautious and vigilant against such scams and not to disclose any sensitive information.
The ministry said it has spotted fraudulent messages sent through digital and electronic channels, displaying not only its official logo but also the logos of other government agencies.
The senders of these messages falsely claim that bank accounts will be frozen unless individuals provide them with their customer data, requesting them to call specific phone numbers. It is crucial to exercise caution and refrain from sharing any personal or financial information in response to such messages.
The ministry advised the public to ignore these messages and not to respond to them. People are also urged to immediately contact competent security authorities and report them.