RAK Police arrested the teenager after he ran over three persons on one of the internal roads of the emirate on Thursday. Image Credit: Courtesy: RAK Police

Ras Al Khaimah: The Ras Al Khaimah Police have arrested a 17-year-old teenager of Arab origin who, while driving without a licence, ran over three persons of Asian origin and then fled the scene.

Detectives at the Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police, in cooperation with Al Jazirah-Al Hamra Comprehensive Police Station, arrested the 17-year-old boy who had fled the scene after the runover incident that left one person severely injured and two others moderately injured. The three persons of Asian nationality were on the hard shoulder of an internal road in the emirate when the accident happened.

According to Captain Abdul Rahman Ahmed Al Shehhi, Director of the Investigation and Commentary Branch at the Traffic and Patrols Department, said that a report was received by the Ras Al Khaimah Police Operations Room, stating that there had been a runover accident on one of the internal roads. As soon as the report was received, ambulance and rescue teams were rushed to the spot and the injured were moved by National Ambulance crew to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital.

Soon a manhunt followed for the perpetrator, who was later caught by the police and it was found out that he was a minor and did not possess a driver’s licence. He was then referred to Al Jazirah-Al Hamra Comprehensive Police Station and was booked for driving without a licence and running over three persons. The vehicle he was driving was also impounded by the police.

The Director of the Investigation and Commentary Branch explained that the fact that the perpetrator had escaped from the accident site would actually put him in a bigger legal issue because in so doing, he had effectively admitted to his crime. He will now be held guilty on two counts: Firstly, for his inability to inform the police after the runover incident. Secondly, for escaping from the accident site.