Abu Dhabi: A minimum fine of Dh1,000 and a maximum of Dh50,000 will be issued for acts of public obscenity in the UAE, the country’s Public Prosecution has warned.
The same penalty will be applied for committing acts or uttering statements in breach of public morals, the authority said on its social media platforms.
The penalties are detailed in Article 358 of the Federal Penalties Law, and the Public Prosecution regularly details the provisions and penalties of various regulations in order to encourage lawfulness among the community.
In addition to laying out fines, the law also mandates jail terms for repeat violators and violations involving minors.
“In the case of recidivism, the violating person shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a duration not exceeding three months, and/or fined a monetary penalty of not more than Dh100,000,” the Public Prosecution said.
“Whoever publicly commits an act in breach of bashfulness with a female or a male younger than 15 years old, even if such an act is committed privately, shall be imprisoned for a period of no less than a year,” it added.