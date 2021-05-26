The initiative comes within the framework of Sharjah Police’s efforts to reduce crimes and it is in line with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior to enhance security and safety. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News Archives

Sharjah: Sharjah Police General Command, represented by a number of its specialised departments, has launched the ‘Scrap and Electronic Spare Parts’ programme with the aim of reducing thefts from buildings under construction — in particular — and also theft of material in general. The drive aims to control all forms of scrap trade in the emirate.

The initiative comes within the framework of Sharjah Police’s efforts to reduce crimes and it is in line with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior to enhance security and safety.

Brigadier Ibrahim Musabah Al Ajel, Deputy Director-General of Police Operations at Sharjah Police, said: The “Scrap and Electronic Spare Parts” programme was launched in line with the directives of the state and the Ministry of Interior towards achieving digital transformation.

He praised the critical role played by the Department of Economic Development, and the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Sharjah as strategic partners, in strengthening the security system in the emirate.

Brigadier Al Ajel said that Sharjah Police contacted the 540 licensed entities that deal in scrap trading and briefed them about the mechanism of the programme. They were instructed on how to enter personal data in the system about the seller — a facility that is now available in three languages: Arabic, English and Urdu. This helps in maintaining an audit trail of all scrap items sold in the market, which in turn helps in reducing theft of material from buildings under construction and illegal sale of such material and component.