Dubai: A man has been charged with stabbing his workmate to death over a heated argument in Dubai.
Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Thursday that the 23-year-old Nepali worker allegedly used a knife to stab the victim on the shoulder from behind. He was charged with premeditated murder.
Prosecutors said the defendant killed the victim after a heated argument. The victim assaulted the defendant with a bar while they were consuming alcohol.
According to official records, Dubai Police received an emergency call about the stabbing incident at Bur Dubai in April this year.
A 32-year-old Emirati policeman went to the scene and saw the victim lying in a pool of blood on the road.
“We identified the suspect and arrested him. He confessed that both had an argument and the victim assaulted him and chased him with a bar. The suspect took a knife and stabbed the victim. He kept the knife with him and washed it,” said the policeman in official records.
The defendant was consuming alcohol with the victim and some others who claimed the defendant stabbed the victim.
Medical reports pointed to deep stab wounds.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with premediated murder.
The next hearing is on September 10. The defendant is under custody.