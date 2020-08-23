1 of 6
The last two of the teams taking part in the Indian Premier League - Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad - landed in Dubai on Sunday afternoon.
Image Credit: Twitter
2 of 6
The Sunrisers looks quite the part for a fashion week rather than a cricket competition with their matching masks and bright orange shirts.
Image Credit: Courtesy: Anantara The Palm Dubai
3 of 6
Doing their bit for the environment, the two teams shared a flight from Mumbai. Thanks to the players and team entourage all passing COVID-19 tests, the teams were safe to travel together.
Image Credit: Twitter
4 of 6
Only the Indian players of both teams arrived on the chartered flight, as international stars Jason Roy and Kagiso Rabada will join up with Delhi later. Kane Williamson and David Warner will unite with Sunrisers teammates once they have completed national duties.
Image Credit: Twitter
5 of 6
During their transit to their respective hotels, both teams ensured all protection from coronavirus was in place.
Image Credit: Twitter
6 of 6
And, with strict protocols in place at their accommodation, players were checked once again before checking in. Next up is isolation before training begins.
Image Credit: Courtesy: Anantara The Palm Dubai