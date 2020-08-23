IPL in UAE: Kohli and co's life in isolation in the UAE
Workouts, family life and solitude from RCB, Rajasthan, Chennai, Mumbai, KXIP, KKR in UAE
The majority of the IPL teams are settled in their hotels, now the players must undergo six days of isolation before they join the 'bio-bubble' and begin training with their teammates. In the meantime, how are they filling in their time?
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli enjoys the view from his balcony at the Waldorf Astoria following a workout.
Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina was also working on his six-pack with exercises in his room.
Rajasthan Royals' Shreyas Gopal found time for some solitude and reflection
Rajasthan's Manan Vohra gave fans a treat with an online Q&A
Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana shows the view from his hotel room over a cup or coffee
Mumbai Indian's Aditya Tare was one of the lucky ones as his family are with him in the UAE.
Kings XI Punjab shared videos of their team players undergoing solitary training routines.
