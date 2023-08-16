Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases ordered a man to pay a woman Dh5,000 as compensation for material and moral damages incurred as a result of disturbing her with repeated phone calls.
A woman had filed a lawsuit in which she demanded that the man pay Dh50,000 to her for the material and moral damages she suffered - plus the legal interest at 12 per from the date of the final judgment - as well as obliging him to pay fees and expenses. In her lawsuit, the plaintiff said that the defendant annoyed her by making many phone calls.
Criminal case
The lawsuit turned into a criminal case, in which the court ruled, in the presence of the defendant, a fine of Dh3,000 as punishment.
The trial added that the plaintiff was harmed materially by the defendant’s action, so she opened a criminal complaint at the Police and Transportation Department and followed up the penal cases until their end. The court decided to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of Dh5,000 in total, in compensation for the material and moral damages incurred, and to oblige him to pay fees and expenses.