Dubai: The Dubai Naturalisation and Residency Prosecution has referred a director of a construction company to court with a charge of refraining from paying salaries.
In a social media post today, Dubai Public Prosecution said the accused had not paid the salaries of 215 workers for two months. He admitted that the financial conditions in the establishment were a reason for refraining from paying their salaries.
The owner of the establishment was referred to the competent court, which issued its judgment to punish the accused by fining him an amount of Dh5,000 for each worker. As the number of workers is 215, the total amount of the fine is Dh1,075,000.