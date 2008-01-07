Ras Al Khaimah: Civic authorities in Ras Al Khaimah on Monday ordered the owner of a key supermarket in the emirate to pay Dh10,000 fine for selling rotten meat.

The supermarket would be permanently shut down in case of repeated offence, warned the authorities.

An Emirati woman lodged a complaint with the Ras Al Khaimah Municipality against the supermarket, claiming that the supermarket sold her rotten meat. The woman also provided the receipt for the meat.

During investigations, it was found that bad storage system was to be blamed. Officials said it was the responsibility of the supermarket to store its products safely.