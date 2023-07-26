Abu Dhabi: Seven people were each sentenced to jail and fined Dh50,000 for practicing sorcery and deceiving others.

The Abu Dhabi court sentenced the defendants to imprisonment for a period of six months, and a fine of Dh50,000 and ordered them to pay the judicial fees.

The UAE Public Prosecution shared the details of the case on its Instagram account on Wednesday, in which it revealed that the seven convicts were earlier referred to court after a man reported that he fell victim to the ruse of the defendants, who claimed that they could "treat people".

'Possessed by jinni'

The defendants claimed that there is a "jinni" that possesses them, and that jinni can treat people.

Earlier, prosecutors referred the seven defendants to the court on charges of practicing sorcery acts. The details of the case go back to the date when the victim submitted a petition to the Public Prosecution stating that he became prey to deception and sorcery. Whereas the defendants practiced these acts, one of them claims that there is a jinni inside him.

The first defendant told the victim that the jinni’s age is more than 400 years old, and it is the king of the kings of the jinn, and the Almighty Allah chose him alone so that the jinni would dwell in him and be a reason for people to heal.

The rest of the defendants also claimed that they have ((jinni)) inside them who can treat people.