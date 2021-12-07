Cairo: Saudi religious authorities have launched a campaign aimed to raise public awareness about sorcery, witchcraft and quackery, according to a local report.
Titled “Allah does not set right work of the evildoers”, the campaign was launched by Abdulrahman bin Abdullah, the president general of the governmental Commission for the promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, online newspaper Sabq reported. “Dangers of sorcery, witches, quacks and fake religious healers are established,” he said at the launch ceremony.
He singled the sorcerers out and their followers among evildoers who try to mislead people and violate Islamic tenets. “This drive builds on the commission’s awareness campaigns in cooperation with governmental and non-governmental agencies with the aim of raising society’s awareness about the genuine religious precepts, Islamic rituals and promotion of good morals,” added the official.
Learning about as well as practising sorcery and witchcraft is prohibited in Islam, according to scholars.