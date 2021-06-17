The abandoned building in Abu Shagara, Sharjah, where the incident occurred on Tuesday. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: Police in Sharjah have launched an investigation into an incident in which an Indian man was found dead below a building in Abu Shagara on Tuesday afternoon.

At least 13 Nigerian expats were seriously injured in the incident after a fight amongst them turned violent, Sharjah Police said.

It has been alleged that despite utility services being disconnected from the building, the Nigerians were using the building for illegal activities. It is not clear why the Indian man was in the building.

The 29-year-old Indian man, identified as Vishnu, is alleged to have fallen from the third floor of the building, Gulf News has learnt

A police official said, “We received a call at around 2.30pm and found that the man had died instantly due to the inpact of the fall.”

The body was taken to hospital for an autopsy.

Police have launched an investigation to determine why the Indian man was thrown down the building, as alleged. They are also investigating into the possibility of the man jumping to his death. It is still not clear what he was doing in the building in the first place, they said.

The injured [in their 30s] were taken by National Ambulance to Al Qassimi and Al Kuwaiti hospitals where they received treatment. Some of them had been discharged from hospital after their condition improved, while others remain in hospital. Surgeries have been scheduled for some of the seriously injured today.

Police said they were investigating allegations that the group used knives and sticks in the fight.

Eyewitnesses told Gulf News that the deceased was working for a men’s salon for almost three years. According to them, the man was on leave on Tuesday when the inicident occurred.

Police have summoned eyewitnesses in a bid to find out more about what happened.