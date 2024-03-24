Fujairah Police General Command arrested several motorists for reckless driving and racing on public roads. This dangerous behavior, which resulted in a traffic accident, endangered not only their own lives but also the lives of other road users.
The Traffic and Patrols Department swiftly identified the individuals and vehicles involved in the reckless racing. Their investigation revealed that the racing led to a collision with a metal barrier.
Following the circulation of video clips showing the reckless driving, traffic patrols took swift action to locate and apprehend the violators.
Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi emphasized that legal measures are being pursued against the perpetrators. They will be referred to the Public Prosecution.
The Fujairah Police General Command warns non-compliant drivers of the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and laws. They reiterate that the most severe penalties and measures will be taken against those who endanger the safety of road users.