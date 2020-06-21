Dubai: Dubai Police have arrested a group of four men who were involved in a mass brawl after attempted robbery, an official said on Sunday.
Brigadier Abdullah Khadim, Director of Bur Dubai Police Station, said that the four African men tried to snatch money from an Asian man in the Bur Dubai area of Dubai before getting involved in a fight with another Asian men.
“The four suspects attacked the Asian men with knives and caused minor injuries to four Asian men who were transferred to hospital for treatment. They tried to steal money from an Asian victim,” Brig Khadim said.
Police patrols went to the scene on Saturday night and arrested the four men and opened an investigation into what caused the brawl.
“Necessary legal actions were taken against the violators, and they have been referred to the competent authorities for further legal action” he added.
Dubai Police urged community members to report any offensive behaviours or dangerous violations to the emergency number 999.