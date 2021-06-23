Dubai courts and Public Prosecution Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: The Dubai Court of First Instance on Wednesday sentenced a Nepali man to life in jail after he was found guilty of stabbed his wife to death at the entrance of a building oN Sheikh Zayed Road in Dubai.

The Nepali man stabbed his wife 11 times in the head, chest, neck and abdomen, because he suspected she was having an affair with another man. Subsequently, he sat next to the body and called the police.

The incident took place in September last year.

The defendant said during investigation that he left his former wife and family to marry his countrywoman after the couple met in 2018 and fell in love.

“I gave up my family and first wife to be with her. We got married in 2019. My friends told me that she was having an affair,” the defendant said during investigation.

He called her several times on the day of the incident when a man she was with answered one of his calls and asked him not to disturb them before he hung up.

He called her one last time at around 6pm that day but she didn’t answer.

The Nepali man bought a knife from a nearby supermarket and waited for her outside the building.

According to official records, she arrived at around 8.10pm, and the defendant asked her about the man she was with but before she could answer him, he stabbed her.

He took pictures of her in a pool of blood on the floor and then called the police.

The building’s security guard and a delivery man are said to have witnessed the incident.

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the defendant admitted to stabbing his wife. He was charged with premeditated murder.

He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, to be followed by deportation.