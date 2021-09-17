Dubai Police lecture
The lecture organised by Dubai Police tackled the psychological and physical dangers of using drugs as well as its negative economic consequences. Image Credit: Supplied
Dubai: Dubai Police, represented by the Hemaya International Centre at the General Department for Anti-Narcotics, recently organised a security awareness lecture for administrators and lorry drivers of private companies working with the Cargo Village at Al Maktoum International Airport Dubai World Central (DWC).

The lecture tackled the psychological and physical dangers of using drugs as well as its negative economic consequences. It also highlighted local laws pertaining to drug use and trafficking, including Federal Law No 14 of 1995.

The attendees were also reminded of Article 43 of Federal Law No 14, which states that no criminal proceedings shall be instituted against any abuser of narcotics or psychotropic substances who voluntarily present themselves or is presented by their spouse or one of their relatives to an addiction treatment unit.

Those who attended the lecture were encouraged to spread awareness among their peers on the risks posed by narcotics and to report any suspicious activity or share drug-related information with Dubai Police on the 901 number.