Dubai: The Arab European Center for Human Rights and International Law has honoured Lieutenant-General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai.
This was announced in a tweet by Dubai Police today.
Lieutenant-General Dhahi was chosen among the best leaders in society for the year 2021.
The main objectives of the Arab European Center for Human Rights and International Law is to protect people at risk, such as refugees who flee persecution, victims of crimes against humanity such as war crimes and other serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law as well as promote a human rights — particularly ensuring that higher standards of dignity and respect are applied to those in institutional care, for example children, the elderly and those in psychiatric care and persons with disabilities, women, victims of discrimination and human rights advocates who are targeted for defending the rights of others.
Read more
- Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and American Jewish Committee mark first anniversary of Abraham Accords
- New law issued by President establishes Creative Media Authority as part of Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi
- UAE makes paradigm shift in equal pay for both genders
- UAE, UK agree ambitious 'Partnership for the Future'
The centre works to prevent violations against these groups and to seek justice and accountability for violations against them.