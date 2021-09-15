Abu Dhabi: In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a law establishing the Creative Media Authority as part of the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi.
The authority aims to enhance the growth of the emirate’s creative sector and will act as a regulatory and supervisory body, ensuring hard and soft infrastructure is in place for creative domains to expand and thrive, and developing initiatives to attract, incentivise and develop small and medium enterprises and professional talent within the sector.
The authority will nurture the burgeoning gaming and esports sector in the emirate and support and launch prizes that contribute to the development of media production and interactive media.