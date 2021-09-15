Abu Dhabi: In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued a law establishing the Family Care Authority as part of the Department of Community Development.
The authority aims to create strong, stable family units and ensure a standardised model for governing family cases by providing high-quality services for all community members through a single channel, supported by a unified database of beneficiaries.
It will also determine the needs of families and provide them with services to enhance the quality of family life, as well as conduct research into family care and propose legislation to enhance family-care services.
The authority will also enhance awareness on the families’ role in society and help instil good values and a strong sense of national identity, in coordination with the relevant stakeholders.