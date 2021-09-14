Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday issued a decree ending the services of Sami Abdullah Gargash, chief executive officer of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment.
The decree comes into effect from Tuesday, September 14. Sami Gargash was appointed as CEO of the establishment in March 2009.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued an executive resolution assigning Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, Executive Director of the Commercial Registration at Dubai Economy as an acting CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment for a renewable term of six months.