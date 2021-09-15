Umm Al Quwian: The firefighting teams of Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence Department were able to control a fire that broke out in a warehouse storing tyres in the Umm Al Thuoub Industrial Area in Umm Al Quwain.
Colonel Dr Salem Hamad bin Hamda, Director of the Civil Defence Department in Umm Al Quwain, said the Operations Room received a report at 1.48pm on Tuesday, stating that there had been a fire in a tyre warehouse in Umm Al Thuoub area. Immediately, firefighting teams from Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah were rushed to the spot and the personnel succeeded in controlling the blaze.
Col Bin Hamda said there were no reports of any casualties. He further said that the successful firefighting operation was carried out as a result of the coordinated efforts of Umm Al Quwain Police, National Ambulance, Municipal Department of Umm Al Quwain, the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management team in Umm Al Quwain, Emirates Red Crescent Center in Umm Al Quwain and the Union of Water and Electricity.