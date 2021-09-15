Paris: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday arrived in France on an official visit.
Sheikh Mohamed was received by French President Emmanuel Macron at Fontainebleau Palace, where they discussed shared interest in deepening the strong and longstanding strategic ties between the UAE and France.
Sheikh Mohammed and Macron exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments.
“I was pleased to meet with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris today, where we discussed our shared interest in deepening the strong and longstanding strategic ties between the UAE and France as well as regional and international developments,” Sheikh Mohamed tweeted.
France is a key strategic partner of the UAE and the two countries enjoy a close relationship, with strong economic and trade ties.
He is expected to hold high-level talks top French officials, building on the outcome of his last visit to Paris in 2018.