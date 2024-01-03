Dubai: In a commendable gesture, the Bur Dubai Police Station has acknowledged Khalid Rashid Al Ghassani for his exemplary cooperation and conduct, significantly contributing to the heightened security and safety within the community.
Colonel Abdul Salam Ahmad Al Mahri, Head of the Administrative Affairs Department at Bur Dubai Police Station, lauded Al Ghassani’s astute judgment and quick thinking.
The recognition aligns with Dubai Police’s ongoing commitment to honoring those who actively contribute and cooperate, whether among police employees or the general public. This appreciation extends to individuals demonstrating a positive and effective role in serving the community, emphasising their proactivity in supporting the police’s mission to establish a heightened sense of security.
Al Ghassani expressed his pride in receiving the honour, emphasising its motivational impact on him and others, fostering a continued spirit of cooperation with authorities for the community’s benefit and stability.
