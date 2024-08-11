Al Adhib explained that the station supports Dubai Police’s strategic goals of sustaining a “safe city” and “community wellbeing” besides preventing crime.

“The mounted patrols are particularly effective in apprehending suspects in areas inaccessible to vehicle patrols, such as narrow alleys. Their presence in various regions, including industrial, commercial and tourist areas, reinforces public safety and security,” he said.

The Dubai Mounted Police Station also conducts checks on suspicious individuals and vehicles, secures sports facilities, trains and qualifies riders and recruits, and provides therapeutic training for people of determination.

The 732 patrols conducted during the first half of this year covered industrial zones, commercial areas and tourist spots. These patrols resulted in the apprehension of “wanted” individuals and vehicles and the issuance of 107 traffic fines.

Major Dhahi Al Jallaf, Deputy Director of the Dubai Mounted Police Station, said, “In the first half of the year, the police station served 1,245 beneficiaries, including 1,114 individuals who received equestrian training, eight who benefited from horse care services, 69 who enjoyed desert horse riding and pony rides, and 86 who utilised horse transport services. The station also gifted 18 horses to the public, reflecting Dubai Police’s commitment to community happiness.”

The Mounted Police Station maintains 122 highly trained and qualified horses, supported by a team of veterinarians and nurses who ensure the horses’ health and fitness. This includes preventive care, injury treatment and regular health checks before field deployment. The station’s training programmes cover various activities, including horse taming, patrol horse training, riot control horse training, therapeutic riding training, endurance racehorse training, and obedience horse training.

Captain Rashid Salem Al Shamsi, Head of Social Services at the Dubai Mounted Police Station and Supervisor of the Tent Pegging Team, said that the station participated in four tent pegging championships in the first half of the year. The Mounted Police Tent Pegging Team is the first police team in the UAE to take part in this internationally recognised equestrian sport, showcasing the riders’ high skills and ability to handle horses efficiently.

Al Shamsi added that the station has created a suitable environment for the team, offering interested riders the opportunity to join and selecting a core group to form the team.