Dubai: A day after 2019 was declared as ‘Year of Tolerance’, a chief judge in Dubai has suggested setting up ‘tolerance sections’ at public prosecution departments and police stations to resolve minor disputes leniently.
President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan declared on Saturday that the UAE will mark 2019 as the ‘Year of Tolerance’ to position the country as a global capital for tolerance.
On Sunday, Dr Ali Al Galadari, Chief Judge of Dubai Appeal Court of Misdemeanours, on Twitter suggested setting up of ‘tolerance sections’ in Public Prosecutions and police stations.
In a tweet in Arabic, Dr Al Galadari said in light of the ‘Year of Tolerance’ he wished that there be ‘tolerance sections’ at police stations and public prosecutions to resolve all sorts of misdemeanours and petty disputes between rivalling litigants.
Deliberating further on his suggestion, Dr Al Galadari told Gulf News on Sunday: “Declaring 2019 as the ‘Year of Tolerance’ is an excellent initiative and move by Shaikh Khalifa. There are several minor disputes, misdemeanours and offences between individuals that could be resolved tolerantly and forbearingly without escalating the matter and bringing it forward to court.
I suggest that there should be special sections at public prosecution departments and police stations that handle such minor disputes and offences and talk the litigants into resolving the issue amicably and leniently. Next year has been announced the ‘Year of Tolerance’, so individuals are invited to be and could be more tolerant. The ‘tolerance sections’ that I suggested could handle minor disputes that take place between individuals and could convince both parties to be tolerant and forgive each other.”
Dh10000fine was given for a man for abusing his friend - it could have been settled amicably
Shaikh Khalifa said the Year of Tolerance is an extension of the Year of Zayed (2018), as it upholds the values of tolerance and coexistence that the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan established among the people of the UAE.
On the type of misdemeanours that the proposed ‘tolerance sections’ could help resolve amicably, Dr Al Galadari said: “Small offences like beating, cursing, offending [verbally or in writing], breach of trust and other offences or minor disputes that happen during traffic accidents such as insults or physical altercations.
As per the Criminal Procedures Law, there are several crimes and misdemeanours in which a complainant’s waiver leads to dropping a case or halting legal action. A few days ago, a court fined a man Dh10,000 for calling his lifelong friend a bad name following a financial dispute between them. In such instances, the ‘tolerance sections’ could convince the litigants not to be egoistic and rather be tolerant and merciful and that would help resolve the matter amicably and tolerantly rather than going to court.”