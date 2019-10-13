For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Dubai:

An Emirati man has been sentenced to six months in jail by the the Dubai Court of First Instance for attempting to kill a 17-year-old Emirati student.

In April, the Emirati victim was walking along with his friend at a mall when the defendant approached him.

“We met a group of six men and they started talking and asking about my school. My friend pulled me away because he anticipated problems,” the victim said in records.

Three of the men left and the defendant with two others spoke with the victim again.

“They started pushing me and the defendant pulled out a knife from his pocket and stabbed me in the waist,” claimed the victim.

The victim ran towards the corridor leading to a hotel before he collapsed.

An ambulance and police patrol arrived at the spot and transferred the victim to hospital.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old Emirati police officer said that he was reviewing surveillance cameras when he saw three men running towards the hotel.

“We arrested two defendants and the third was caught outside his home in Al Quoz area. The defendant admitted to stabbing the victim after a dispute over a girl,” the Emirati police officer said.

During interrogation, one of the defendants said he was not involved in the stabbing and that he stepped in to prevent the problem from escalating.

“The defendant claimed that the victim and his friend pushed him during the argument and he stabbed him with a knife. He admitted to chasing the victim to stab him again,” added the police officer.