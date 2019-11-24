Victim was having a relationship with one of the uncles’ wives, court hears

Dubai

Two brothers went on trial at the Dubai Court of First Instance on Sunday after they were accused of murdering their nephew upon discovering that he used to have a sexual affair with wife of one of them.

The two Pakistani defendants, aged 42 and 49, were charged with premediated murder of their nephew, in his 30s, by striking his head with a hammer and burying him in the desert in Jebel Ali.

According to official records, the murder took place in February 2018, but the body was found in June 2019.

“The defendants discovered that the victim was having an illegal affair with the wife of the first defendant in their home country. They planned to bring the victim to the UAE to kill him,” a 30-year-old Emirati police officer said in records.

During interrogation, the defendant admitted that they found a job for the victim in the UAE and planned to take revenge after a few months

They invited him for dinner to their residence and then offered to drop him back to his residence in Jebel Ali.

“The two defendants took him in their car to a deserted area in Jebel Ali. They tied him up and the first defendant asked him if he had had sex with his wife, which he admitted,” the police officer added.

The first defendant struck the victim with a hammer twice on the head and then strangled him with a rope.

When they were convinced he was dead, they put the body in a bag and buried him in the desert.

The victim was then recorded as missing. When the police discovered the body, they tried to get in touch with the uncles. The second defendant admitted to the crime and was arrested on the same day. But the first is still at large.

Records didn’t explain how the body was found.

Medical reports revealed that the victim was hit on the head, following he bled to death.

Prosecution has asked for maximum penalty [death] for the defendants.