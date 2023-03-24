divorce papers Image Credit: SHUTTERSTOCK

Question: I am a Muslim and my wife is a Muslim. Four (4) months ago, my wife obtained a divorce judgment and custody of my children, two boys and a girl, and an amount of Dh7,000 for custody.

Two months ago, I lost my job and failed to find a new job, so I canceled my residency, and currently I am preparing to leave the UAE. My question in this case is: according to UAE law, do I have the right to file a legal case to drop custody and take my children to my country, since I am unable to support my children? What is the position of the personal status law for such a case? Please advise.

Answer:

I would advise the following:

You have the right to file a case to forfeit the fosterer’s right to fosterage in order to settle in another country but the court will take the decision as per the circumstances of each case and the burden to prove that your transfer is for the purpose of stability and settling falls on you.