I have not received my right regarding commission for more than 2 years

The female worker, as per Article 30 of the Labour Law, shall be entitled to a maternity leave of (60) sixty days. Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied

Maternity leave claim

Question:

I have been working in a private company for 3 years. In the internal work contract, it is stated that I am not entitled to claim a paid maternity leave. My questions:

(1) Is this contract binding on me? And if it is not binding, what are my rights according to the Labor Law for such leave and how long is it? Is it on comprehensive or basic salary?

(2) I have not received my right regarding commission for more than two years. Am I legally entitled to claim this commission? According to the employer, I am not entitled to claim the commission after the lapse of one year. Please advise.