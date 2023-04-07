Employer's legal right to file lawsuit to claim fine mentioned in the contract

Question:

A questioner asks: I own a company. My question: what are the penalties that the employer is legally entitled to impose on the worker, and is it required that the workers be acquainted with them or publish them in the workplace?

In the event that the employee resigns, and it is mentioned in his contract that, in the event of working with a competing company, he pays Dh30,000, do I have the legal right to file a lawsuit to claim this fine mentioned in the contract in the event that the employee works for a competing company? Please advise.

Answer:

To answer this question, I would advise the questioner that:

(The penalties as per Article 39 of the Federal Decree Labour law no. 33 of 2021 are: