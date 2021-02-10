Dubai: The lure of a massage session early in the morning turned out to be rather too expensive and quite a nightmare in reality for a man after two women stripped him naked and robbed Dh25,600 from him.
According to the Dubai Court of First Instance, the man was lured into a fake massage parlour after two Nigerian women used a picture of a beautiful woman on a social media platform, offering a massage session. The man went to the given location in Al Rashidiya area at 6am last June, but the two women attacked him after he entered the apartment.
“The victim told me that the two defendants seized him inside the apartment and asked for his credit cards and their pass codes. He refused initially, but they stripped him naked and threatened to beat him up,” said a 38-year-old Emirati policeman on record. The women then stole Dh600 from his wallet and his credit cards. Surveillance cameras showed the defendants aged 33 and 25 entering the apartment at 3am, while the victim stepped inside the building at 6am. After 15 minutes, one of the women came outside wearing a medical mask and withdrew Dh25,000 from an ATM.
Read more
Dubai Police said the women used to change their residences and were wearing wigs.
Prosecution has charged the two defendants with locking the victim up inside an apartment and robbery. The next hearing is scheduled for March 14.