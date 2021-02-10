The Ajman skyline. All cafes and eateries in Ajman are required shut down by 12am, midnight, in compliance with COVID safety rules. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Archives

Ajman: As the UAE continues to witness a surge in daily COVID-19 infections, Ajman continues to ramp up its campaign against violators of mandatory precautionary measures.

On Tuesday, Ajman Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee, in cooperation with the Department of Economic Development, announced that it had ordered the closure of a cafe over noncompliance with safety measures. As part of a series of continuous efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus, the Department of Economic Development closed a cafe and fined it for violating the closure decision and flouting the precautionary and preventive measures that have been put in place by the authorities to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Major General Shaikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police and Head of the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee, said that the decision to close the cafe came after following up on the commercial and economic establishments’ commitment to the decision to close all facilities after 12am, midnight. In this particular case, the cafe was seen operating until 2am. It was also found that the cafe did not adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures.

As a result of these violations, the cafe was closed down for a month, Major General Al Nuaimi said. He added that the cafe had removed the closure sticker, which was put in place by the Department of Economic Development, and returned to normal business without prior permission. It was fined Dh10,000 for taking the sticker off and another Dh50,000 for noncompliance with the specified precautionary and preventive measures and was closed down again.