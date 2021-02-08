The new process of dialysis is naturally carried out by kidneys

Dubai: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has now provided a top quality minimally invasive service at the Dubai Hospital that facilitates a non-surgical dialysis for patients with impaired kidney function.

The procedure called Percutaneous Endovascular Arteriovenous Fistula Creation (PEAFC) is a non-surgical day-case procedure done via needle-puncture.

A new dialysis procedure

The process of dialysis is naturally carried out by kidneys that filter wastes and extra fluids from the body. When kidneys fail, this procedure is conducted externally with the patient being connected to the dialysis machine that removes wastes and extra fluids from the blood.

This means that dialysis patients need consistent, effective and permanent vascular access, which can be achieved through Surgical Arteriovenous (AV) Fistulas, a surgery that involves sewing together an artery and a vein, usually in the wrist or elbow area. This creates a larger tougher vein that can tolerate multiple needle punctures which are needed for dialysis.

To overcome this, Dr Maryam Al Rayes, CEO of Dubai Hospital said that doctors from Interventional Radiology Cath Lab at Dubai Hospital introduced a new procedure, the PEAFC which is percutaneous, meaning that access to inner organs or other tissue is done via needle-puncture of the skin, rather than by using an “open” approach where inner organs or tissue are exposed.

New procedure reduces risk of infection during COVID-19

Dr Al Rayes also stressed that the introduction of the new service, especially during this exceptional time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is line with DHA’s keenness and continuous efforts to introduce new technology that provide patients with best results.

Suad Karam, Director of Clinical Support Services, added that Dubai Hospital is one of the first hospitals in the Middle East to provide this service

Full support

Dr Ayman Saleh, Head of Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology at Dubai Hospital, who performed four successful procedures using this method said: “We wouldn’t have succeeded in introducing this technique without the full support of our doctors, nurses, technicians, and Dubai Hospital’s medical management, who always encourage the utilisation of latest technologies and techniques to improve patient’s wellness.