1 of 11
The Hague: The Netherlands was blanketed on Sunday by a snowstorm that disrupted planes and trains and put some coronavirus testing on hold.
Image Credit: REUTERS
2 of 11
People rushed outdoors to enjoy sledging and playing in the snow in Dutch cities despite the bitterly cold conditions with temperatures as low as minus 5 degrees Celsius (23 Fahrenheit).
Image Credit: AFP
3 of 11
A person walk a dog after heavy snowfall in Amsterdam.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 11
People slide down a hill with sledges after heavy snowfall at the Museumplein in Amsterdam, Netherlands.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 11
But Dutch authorities declared a rare "code red" emergency for the entire country as it was hit by its first proper snowstorm in more than a decade.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 11
Weather forecasting website Weer.nl said that overnight a force-eight wind was measured in combination with snowfall, adding: "This officially means a snowstorm in our country".
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 11
"It is the first snowstorm in a long time: the last snowstorm took place in January 2010," it said.
Image Credit: AP
8 of 11
All trains were cancelled in the Netherlands, including international services to Germany. Trams were halted in Amsterdam, while a tram derailed in the snow in The Hague, an AFP reporter saw.
Image Credit: AFP
9 of 11
Motorists were advised to avoid travelling and more than 80 cars were reported to have skidded off the road.
Image Credit: AFP
10 of 11
Most parts of the country had between five and 10 centimetres (two and four inches) of snow but some areas received 30 centimetres, public broadcaster NOS said.
Image Credit: Daniel Pointer via REUTERS
11 of 11
The conditions were so severe that the Dutch government had closed all coronavirus testing centres for several days.
Image Credit: REUTERS